NC-UML alliance to give stability, Minister Pandey says



Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey has said that two main political parties, Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (UML), forged alliance to make the government to end political stability in the country and maintain socio-economic conditions.

Minister Pandey, also a Nepali Congress leader, said that NC and UML despite being competitors in the upcoming polls had to join hands together to end instability.

The two-party consensus was signed to end the country’s crises, he added. “So, we are working to ensure relief to the people,” Minister Pandey said address a programme organized by NC Gandaki Province Committee in Kaski on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Minister Pandey stated that the government was working for the development of country’s tourism sector by promoting the nation’s cultural and natural heritages.

On the occasion, Pandey shared that he was holding talks with the international airlines companies to operate flights from Pokhara Regional International Airport and Gautam Buddha I

nternational Airport.

Source: National News Agency RSS