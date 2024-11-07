COP29: Nepal Determines Priorities of ‘Agenda’.



Nepal: Nepal’s preparation for the 29th UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 29), scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11-22, has reached its final phase. The Ministry of Forests and Environment mentioned that necessary homework has been completed. A team comprising the Ministry’s three joint secretaries and experts has already reached Baku a week ago to participate in various meetings scheduled ahead of the conference and to carry out the necessary preparation.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Ministry has determined the priority of the agenda to strengthen its presence at the conference. Forests and Environment Minister Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri shared that climate adaptation, loss and damage, climate finance, technology transfer and development, and capacity development will be prioritized at the conference. The Ministry has prepared a national status paper based on issues raised in past conferences, other international forums, guidelines received from parli

amentary committees, and suggestions from stakeholders after multiple discussions.

Specifically, issues of loss and damage, the mountain region, and climate finance have been given top priority in the national status paper. Nepal is participating in COP-29 under the leadership of President Ramchandra Paudel, who is scheduled to address the ‘World Leaders Climate Action Summit’. It is said that Nepal will also hold a separate high-level session under President Paudel’s leadership on November 13 to draw the world’s attention to its agenda.

Nepal has obtained permission from the UNFCCC to hold a high-level meeting on ‘Addressing Climate Loss and Damage in Mountainous Region’ during the conference. UN representatives, chiefs and representatives of mountain countries, development partners, and concerned stakeholders will participate in the meeting. Nepal plans to share the losses from unusual monsoon-related hazards in areas such as Melamchi, Mustang, Kanchanpur, Thame, and the Kathmandu Valley during the sessio

n.

A significant change has been observed in the patterns of monsoon rains in Nepal, including their intensity, scale, and timing, attributed to the impacts of climate change. This year alone, Nepal has experienced severe weather events, including Glacier Lake outbursts, unexpected landslides, and flooding, resulting in considerable loss of lives and property.

Nepal is one of the countries highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. In response, the country has raised its concerns in international forums and made ambitious commitments to reduce carbon gas emissions and adapt to climate change. Nepal has already presented its second Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) in 2077 (2020) and its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) in 2079 (2022), highlighting strategies to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the changing climate.

Similarly, Nepal has approved and implemented the Third National Communications Report, National Climate Vulnerability and Risk Assessment Report, Long-term Low Emission Devel

opment Strategy, and National Loss and Damage Framework in 2078 (2021), and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan in 2080 (2023). Climate adaptation, resilience, and a green economy are priorities of the 16th Periodic Plan.

At COP26, Nepal presented ambitious plans, including escalating forest area to 45% by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2045. In terms of afforestation, Nepal has met the target before the deadline. Nepal expects easy and sufficient access to climate finance, as well as support and cooperation from the international community, to achieve its ambitious goals for green and resilient development.