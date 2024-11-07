Nepali Congress Finalizes Candidates for Jajarkot By-Election.



Jajarkot: The Nepali Congress has finalized its candidates for the upcoming by-election scheduled to take place on December 1 at two local levels in Jajarkot. The party’s local committee completed the selection process on Thursday, confirming their candidates for the positions at stake.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Karnali Province committee chair of the Nepali Congress, Lalit Jung Shahi, announced that Indra Chand Singh has been recommended for the post of vice-chair of Nalgad municipality. Meanwhile, Khamba Bahadur Singh has been selected to contest for the post of chair at ward no 7 of Kushe rural municipality. These positions became vacant following the tragic death of Sarita Singh, the then-vice chair of Nalgad municipality, during the Jajarkot earthquake on November 3, 2023, and the passing of Man Bahadur Gharti, the then-ward chair of Kushe-7, in July 2022.

The CPN-UML has decided to field Sunita Bohara as their candidate for the vice-chair position at Nalgad municipality. In contrast

, the Maoist Centre has yet to announce their decision regarding the by-election candidates.