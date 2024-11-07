The Coffee Club Opens to Foster Literary and Civic Engagement in Budhanilkantha.



Budhanilkantha: The Coffee Club, located at Rudreshwor Chowk in Budhanilkantha-3, was officially inaugurated today. Renowned Nepali film actor Rajesh Hamal cut the ribbon and inaugurated the Club, which was established as a space dedicated to hosting literary events from time to time and organising discussions on local and national issues.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the club aims to bring together intellectuals, public representatives, civil society leaders and local residents for meaningful interactions, as stated by club manager Keshab Pathak. In addition to its primary focus on community engagement, The Coffee Club will also launch a podcast series featuring conversations with individuals from diverse fields. The venue also includes a mini-library for visitors.

At the inaugural event, journalist and litterateur Shyam Rimal, along with writer Dhartichandra Yatri, donated copies of their works to the club through actor Rajesh Hamal. The ceremony was attended by local representatives, intellec

tuals, literary figures, and journalists.