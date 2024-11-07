Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

The Coffee Club Opens to Foster Literary and Civic Engagement in Budhanilkantha.


Budhanilkantha: The Coffee Club, located at Rudreshwor Chowk in Budhanilkantha-3, was officially inaugurated today. Renowned Nepali film actor Rajesh Hamal cut the ribbon and inaugurated the Club, which was established as a space dedicated to hosting literary events from time to time and organising discussions on local and national issues.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the club aims to bring together intellectuals, public representatives, civil society leaders and local residents for meaningful interactions, as stated by club manager Keshab Pathak. In addition to its primary focus on community engagement, The Coffee Club will also launch a podcast series featuring conversations with individuals from diverse fields. The venue also includes a mini-library for visitors.

At the inaugural event, journalist and litterateur Shyam Rimal, along with writer Dhartichandra Yatri, donated copies of their works to the club through actor Rajesh Hamal. The ceremony was attended by local representatives, intellec
tuals, literary figures, and journalists.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.