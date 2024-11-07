Record 184 Flights Operate in a Single Day at Lukla’s Tenzing Hillary Airport.



Lukla: The Tenzing Hillary Airport in Lukla experienced an unprecedented surge in air traffic as 184 flights were recorded on Thursday.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal in Lukla reported that these flights comprised 152 helicopter trips and 23 aircraft journeys from various airlines.

Umesh Panthi, the head of the office, noted that the improved weather conditions contributed to the increased number of flights to this critical gateway to Mt Everest. Among the airlines, Tara Air and Summit Air each conducted 12 flights, and Sita Airlines operated eight flights.

On this bustling day, 532 tourists arrived in Lukla, including 396 foreigners and 136 Nepalis, while 462 tourists departed. Lamakaji Sherpa, president of the Everest Pollution Control Committee, remarked on the encouraging influx of tourists to the Everest region.