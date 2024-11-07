Chhath Festival Highlighted as a Catalyst for Social Unity.



KATHMANDU: Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Devraj Ghimire emphasized the role of the Chhath festival in strengthening social unity and fostering religious goodwill. In his message of best wishes for the festival, he highlighted the importance of uniting all segments of society to achieve shared goals. He extended his best wishes to Nepalis both domestically and internationally, hoping for their happiness, peace, prosperity, and ongoing progress. Additionally, he expressed his hope that the Chhath festival would inspire mutual harmony, brotherhood, and tolerance among individuals.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Chairperson of the National Assembly Narayan Prasad Dahal also voiced his belief that the Chhath festival should play a pivotal role in enhancing social, cultural harmony, and national unity. In his greetings on the occasion, Dahal remarked that it is a cultural characteristic of the Nepali community to celebrate festivals according to one’s culture and creed while showing recip

rocal respect for the festivals of other communities.