Dangol’s Demise an Irreparable Loss to NC, Says Deuba



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has stated that the passing of democratic fighter and NC leader Tirtharam Dangol is an irreparable loss to the party.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba, speaking at a condolence meeting organized by the NC Kathmandu District Committee, remembered Dangol as a man with simplicity and unwavering determination. He emphasized that Dangol’s death is a significant loss to the country and society. Deuba also urged the party committee to publish a book highlighting Dangol’s sacrifices, struggle, experience, lifestyle, and dedication.





Sharing his long history with Dangol, Deuba described him as a man of integrity. NC leader and Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh echoed these sentiments, describing Dangol as an idealistic politician with simplicity, honesty, and integrity.





Other NC leaders, including Krishna Prasad Sitaula, Minister for Health and Population Pradip Paudel, and Dilendra Prasad Badu, also paid tribute to Dangol’s contributions to Nepal’s democratic movements and his honesty in politics and social life.





Dangol, who was also a former State Minister for Health, passed away on April 25 at the age of 77. Throughout his political career, he served as the treasurer and district committee president of the Nepali Congress in Kathmandu and as the deputy mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

