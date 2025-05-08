National Security Council Evaluates Impact of India-Pakistan Tensions on Nepal



Kathmandu: The National Security Council convened to assess the international situation and potential security challenges stemming from the latest developments between India and Pakistan. The focus was on understanding the implications these events might have on Nepal.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Secretary at the Ministry of Defence and Member-Secretary of the Council, Rameshwor Dangal, stated that the meeting, held on Wednesday, concentrated on addressing the situation and formulating strategies to manage any arising issues. The 38th meeting of the Council was presided over by Prime Minister and Council Chairman KP Sharma Oli.





The session was attended by key figures, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Defence Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Chief of the Army Staff, and the Defence Secretary. The discussions took place at the Council Secretariat in Singha Durbar, reflecting the high-level engagement and concern regarding regional security dynamics.

