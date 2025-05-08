Government Faces Uphill Task in Eradicating Leprosy by 2030



Kathmandu: Despite ongoing efforts, the government continues to face significant challenges in eradicating leprosy in the country. Over the past decade, an average of 2,867 new cases of leprosy have been recorded annually.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the government had previously declared leprosy was not a public health problem based on WHO standards 16 years ago. However, with ongoing efforts to trace those affected, the government has now committed to eradicating leprosy by 2030. The Ministry of Health and Population reports that in 18 districts of Nepal, the leprosy prevalence rate exceeds the WHO’s standard, with one person affected per 10,000 individuals. Secretary Bikas Devkota noted that Madhes Province has the highest prevalence, while Gandaki Province has the lowest.





Secretary Devkota highlighted that eradication remains challenging as the disease persists in 18 out of 77 districts. Of the 200,000 leprosy patients, approximately 30,000 have developed disabilities. Unemployment is prevalent among those suffering from the disease.





The Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, part of the Health Department, has been working in collaboration with organizations including WHO to combat leprosy. The government, with WHO’s assistance, provides free medication to patients. The federal government has enforced the National Leprosy Strategy to address the issue.





Leprosy, an infectious bacterial disease, causes skin sores and nerve damage. Untreated, it can lead to disability. Social stigma further exacerbates the plight of those affected, leading to social exclusion. Health experts advocate for a shift in societal attitudes to ensure a dignified life for patients.





Minister for Health and Population Pradeep Poudel announced plans for a new strategy to eradicate leprosy at the ‘Nepal Leprosy Conference.’ He emphasized the need for strategic prioritization, aiming to eliminate the disease by 2030. Minister Poudel expressed hope that the conference would clarify the strategy and emphasized the importance of addressing legal and social aspects to accelerate the eradication effort.

