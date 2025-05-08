Report Highlights Need for Dedicated Act for Projects of National Pride



Kathmandu: A dedicated act has been stressed regarding the projects of national pride. During discussions on a draft report about the field-monitoring of projects of national pride in a meeting of the Federalism Enablement and National Concerns Committee, National Assembly today, lawmakers advocated for the need of distinct standards regarding the selection of projects of national pride. This need has been highlighted in the document.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Committee President Sonam Geljen Sherpa stressed the need for special policy provisions to determine the relevance of the projects, regarding the implementation procedures and the operation of the constructed ones. The separate standards and act are required to end the situation forcing projects of national pride to remain incomplete for several years.





Committee member Jagat Bahadur Parki expressed his concerns over the trend of keeping those projects announced as of national pride unfinished for long while Kiran Babu Shrestha urged the government to not cheat the people in the name of projects of national pride.





Gopi Bahadur Sarki Achhami, Uday Bahadur Bohora, Rajendra Laxmi Gaire, Jag Prasad Sharma, and Shekhar Kumar Singh demanded a policy decision to address hurdles in the implementation of projects of national pride.





The Committee delegation recently made the on-site visits of Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium, North South (Koshi Corridor) Highway, Railway and Metro Development Project and the Rastrapati Chure Conservation Programme.

