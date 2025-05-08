Contact Us
Vice President Yadav Attends Europe Day Programme at Patan Museum


Kathmandu: Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav has attended the Europe Day function organized at Patan Museum. The event took place on Thursday and saw the participation of ambassadors from European nations and representatives of various diplomatic missions.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Ambassador Veronique Lorenzo highlighted the close relations between European nations and Nepal during the programme. She stated that the European Union considers Nepal a reliable partner and has given it high priority in its diplomatic agenda.



The ambassador also mentioned that the EU is committed to cooperating with Nepal in its transitional justice process. Additionally, she pledged support for Nepal’s efforts to address climate change impacts and manage natural disasters.

