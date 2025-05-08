HoR Session: Lawmakers Urge for Constitutional Amendments with National Consensus for People’s Welfare



Kathmandu: Lawmakers have expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to implement issues raised during discussions on policies and programs, despite these issues being reiterated annually. In today’s meeting of the House of Representatives, they urged the government to consider the suggestions given during discussions and to develop a concrete plan accordingly.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prakash Jwala of the CPN (Unified Socialist) highlighted the necessity of finding solutions to problems encountered during implementation by reviewing the constitution. He emphasized the need for constitutional amendments aimed at the welfare of the people through national consensus. Jwala pointed out that the costly election system should be reformed to strengthen federalism, reduce structures including constitutional commissions, and prioritize amendments to make the constitution relevant and people-oriented, ensuring the rights of marginalized communities and women.





Similarly, Hari Dhakal of the Rastriya Swatantra Party cited several instances of non-implementation of plans that have been repeatedly mentioned in policies and programs. He questioned the lack of investment despite policies stating for a decade the need to increase agricultural investment to make the country self-sufficient in food within two years.





Bina Jaiswal of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party also noted that while some old plans have been reiterated in the policies and programs for the upcoming fiscal year, there remains hope for progress in certain areas. Meanwhile, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki of the Nepali Congress stated that the government has formulated the policies and programs for the forthcoming fiscal year with the country’s necessity, sustainability, and balanced economic development at its core. He emphasized the importance of initiatives to remove the country from the ‘grey list’ by rising above partisan interests and advancing the information technology sector with national priority.





Sunita Baral expressed her well-wishes for the government’s success and meaningful implementation of its policies and programs. She emphasized the necessity of promoting a special plan for economic diplomacy and paving the way for the smooth implementation of youth-centric startup enterprises by allocating sufficient budget for them.

