Nepal Reaffirms Commitment Against Terrorism, Advocates for Regional Peace



Kathmandu: The government has declared that Nepal stands united with global efforts in the fight against terrorism.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a press statement emphasizing Nepal’s stance against terrorism and affirming that it will not permit any hostile forces to exploit its territory against its neighboring countries, adhering to its principled position. The ministry reiterated Nepal’s immediate and unequivocal condemnation of a recent barbaric terrorist attack, aligning with its steadfast opposition to all forms of terrorism.





The statement further expressed Nepal’s deep concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This follows the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, India, which tragically resulted in the death of a Nepali national among other innocent tourists.





Nepal’s government hopes for a de-escalation of these tensions and reaffirms its dedication to ensuring lasting peace and stability within the region.

