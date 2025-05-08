European Investors’ Mission Explores Investment Potential in Nepal



Kathmandu: The European Union Delegation in Nepal hosted a commercial mission of the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) in Kathmandu. The two-day visit concluded here on May 7 offered European businesses an opportunity to understand the business and investment potential in Nepal. It focused on providing European businesses with an in-depth understanding of Nepal’s evolving business environment, policy reforms, and emerging investment opportunities, the organisers said in the press note.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the mission met with Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Pandey, the Chief Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, and CEO of the Investment Board of Nepal, Sushil Gyawali. On the occasion, EU Ambassador to Nepal Veronique Lorenzo praised Nepal’s recent efforts to attract foreign investment despite existing challenges. She highlighted the EU’s shift towards investments, supporting Nepal’s promising sectors, aligning with national priorities, and emphasized the importance of stronger EU-Nepal business collaboration to unlock investment opportunities.





During the engagements, Nepali stakeholders delivered a briefing on the latest reforms, investment priorities, and future policy outlook while urging the European businesses to harness the trade and investment opportunities in Nepal. The Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) and the European Economic Chamber Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), laying the groundwork for deeper institutional cooperation, knowledge sharing, and business facilitation between European investors and Nepali enterprises. The delegation held targeted consultations with honorary consuls, investment bankers and business leaders representing the energy, aviation, and IT sectors to explore business-to-business opportunities and consolidate business relations.





As a key part of the mission, a comprehensive dialogue was organized involving stakeholders from investment policy think tanks, relevant ministers, investment agencies and businesses. The FEBI mission prepares for this year’s main event of the EU Nepal Business Forum 2025, to take place in November 2025.

