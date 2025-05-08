Cases Filed Against Business Persons in Rupandehi and Kapilvastu for Forex Misappropriation and Revenue Leakage



Butwal: The Revenue Investigation Department has initiated legal proceedings against several business persons from the Rupandehi and Kapilvastu districts, accusing them of foreign exchange misappropriation and revenue leakage.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Bibek Ghimire, the Chief of the Department’s Butwal-based Office, stated that four individuals from Kapilvastu district are facing charges related to foreign exchange misappropriation. Additionally, Barkat Ali Miya, the proprietor of Bhanja Stores and House of Butwal, has been charged with revenue leakage. The cases were filed on Thursday at the Butwal Bench of the Tulsipur High Court.





Department officials reportedly confiscated 2.13 million Indian currency from Rajesh Kumar Verma, Rakesh Kumar Verma, and Jung Bahadur Verma of Suddhodan Rural Municipality-6, along with Hamid Musalman of Maya Devi Rural Municipality-1 in Kapilvastu district. The four individuals will face legal action for allegedly misappropriating foreign exchange.

