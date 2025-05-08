Red Cross Day Celebrated Worldwide with Theme ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’



Kathmandu: The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is being observed today across various countries globally under the theme ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’. The day is marked annually on May 8 to honor the commitment of individuals involved in humanitarian efforts through the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement worldwide.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the observance coincides with the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross and a Nobel Peace laureate. The day serves as a tribute to those who work tirelessly to promote the principles and initiatives of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations. These organizations are dedicated to providing social services during natural disasters, wars, medical emergencies, and other crises.

The celebration highlights the challenges faced in today’s world, such as inequality, health issues, and conflicts, which make it increasingly difficult to maintain human ideals. Volunteers of the Red Cross believe t

hat this day serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping humanity alive and spreading peace and hope within the global community.