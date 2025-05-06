Deliberations on Govt.’s Annual Policies and Programmes to Continue Today



Kathmandu: Both the meetings of the federal parliament are being held. The meeting of the House of Representatives will be held at 11 am while the National Assembly meeting is scheduled to take place at 12:15 pm today. Discussions are underway in both the Houses on the government’s annual policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83 BS.

According to National News Agency Nepal, in today’s meeting, lawmakers are scheduled to present their views focusing on the government’s policies and programmes. President Ramchandra Paudel had already unveiled the government’s policies and programmes at a joint sitting of both the Houses of the federal parliament last Friday.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal, on behalf of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, had presented a proposal in the meeting of the House of Representatives on Monday. Discussions on policies and programmes have begun in the National Assembly since last Sunday.