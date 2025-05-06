Tourist Surge in Annapurna Region as 44,500 Visit in April



Pokhara: Tourist arrivals in the Annapurna Conservation Area have increased during the second main tourist season. A total of 44,763 foreign tourists visited the area in April, according to the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP).





According to National News Agency Nepal, the number is 10,852 more than the same month last year. In April 2024, altogether 33,911 tourists have visited the area. A significant number of tourists come to this area from March to May for religious visits and trekking. Last March, 36,834 tourists had visited the Annapurna region. The number was 12,068 in February and 9,359 in January.





The Annapurna circuit attracts millions of domestic and foreign tourists every year to destinations including Annapurna Base Camp, Mardi Himal in Kaski, Sikles, Lwang, Ghandruk Village, Tilicho Lake in Manang, Thorang La pass, Upper Mustang, Muktinath area, Ghodepani, and Poonhill in Myagdi among other destinations.





Spread over 7,600 square kilometers, the Annapurna Conservation Area includes 87 wards of 15 local levels in Kaski, Lamjung, Manang, Myagdi, and Mustang districts.

