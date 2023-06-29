General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is presently on a visit to the People's Republic of China, on Thursday observed the 19th Western China International Fair organised in Chengdu of Sichuan Province.

The Fair that kicked off Thursday is attended by 56 countries and Nepal has been regularly participating in it since 2013. Lately, Chengdu is being developed as a trade hub of China. Over one-third of Nepal's with China take place from Sichuan.

During his address to the inauguration session of the Fair as a keynote speaker, the Deputy Prime Minister said Nepal ensured a favourable atmosphere for investment, urging the Chinese side to invest in Nepal and secure the ample benefits. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal