DPM Singh Stresses on Protecting Rivers from Human Encroachment



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, has highlighted the importance of protecting rivers from human encroachment. He announced that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year has prioritized the cleanliness of rivers within the Kathmandu Valley and the upgrading of their corridors.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during his address at a tree transplant programme organized by the Kathmandu Valley Development Authority along the Bagmati corridor, Singh revealed that a budget allocation of Rs 34.02 billion has been made for river cleanliness efforts. He emphasized that it is a shared responsibility to maintain the cleanliness of rivers and protect the environment.





Singh stated that the government’s focus is on restoring the cleanliness of the Bagmati, Bishnumati, Dhobikhola, and other rivers in the Kathmandu Valley, aiming to eliminate sewage contamination. He also urged for proper care of the trees planted during the programme and called for increased community awareness and efforts to prevent encroachment on the rivers.

