Gandaki Province CM Receives Report on ‘Administrative Structure Review’



Gandaki Province: The Provincial Administrative Structure Review and Recommendation Committee, formed by the Gandaki provincial government, submitted the study report before Chief Minister (CM) Surendra Raj Pandey on Friday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, committee coordinator Sharachchandra Paudel handed over the 324-page report to CM Pandey. On the occasion, coordinator Paudel stated that the report was prepared after an in-depth study of the organizational structure of 174 provincial bodies, avoiding bias. ‘This report will help the provincial government make its structures manageable and effective,’ he said.





The committee submitted the report with suggestions within its mandate. After receiving the report, CM Pandey said the government would study and implement the recommendations. ‘This report is not made to showcase but to highlight issues for immediate implementation. The government makes correction gradually,’ Chief Minister Pandey shared.





The CM reminded that while many structures were enthusiastically established for the implementation of federalism, questions were raised over these structures at the provincial level, prompting an administrative review. Due to high administrative expenses, the province’s development spending has decreased annually, and legal hurdles exist on increasing revenue sources. So it is time to cut unnecessary spending, according to him.





Last March, the provincial government had formed the study and recommendation committee chaired by former Secretary Paudel, while former Joint Secretary Maheshwar Narsingh KC and Joint Secretary Achyut Lamichhane were also members of the committee.

