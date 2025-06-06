Minister Gurung Advocates for Strong State Mechanisms



Biratnagar: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, emphasized the need for robust state mechanisms during his visit to the Koshi Province Office of the National News Agency Nepal (RSS) in Biratnagar. He expressed satisfaction with the improvements in the physical infrastructure of the RSS office.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung highlighted the importance of the state-run RSS in maintaining efficiency and promptness to play a significant role compared to other media. He expressed optimism that RSS would further enhance its services, reinforcing trust among the media community and consumers. The Minister reiterated that RSS is an inclusive news service, which is crucial for its credibility and reliability.





During the visit, RSS General Manager Siddharaj Rai noted that optimal utilization of the agency’s physical assets could lead to financial self-sufficiency, reducing the government’s financial burden. However, he stressed the need for additional funding to fully capitalize on the agency’s properties in cities like Pokhara, Biratnagar, and Birgunj.





Koshi Province Chief of RSS, Mohammad Sadrul, provided insights into various aspects of the office and its news services. Accompanying the Minister during the inspection were Ministry Secretary Radhika Aryal and Joint Secretary Koshhari Niraula.

