Opposition Parties Halt House of Representatives Until Demands Are Met



Kathmandu: The meeting of the opposition parties represented in the Federal Parliament has concluded that the House of Representatives (HoR) cannot proceed until the three demands that have been raised earlier are met. Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Manish Jha stated that their demand for constituting a high-level investigation committee on the ‘visit visa issue’ remains firm and that the House cannot convene until the resignation of the Home Minister.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the opposition parties have called for the establishment of an investigation commission to probe the ‘visit visa issue,’ dating back to the enforcement of the Labor Act, 2064, up to the current tenure of the Home Minister. This decision was reached during a meeting involving the main opposition parties, including the CPN (Maoist Centre), the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and the CPN (Unified Socialists).





During the meeting, it was decided that all parties would show commitment to resolving the issue permanently. Meanwhile, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, leader of the main opposition party in the House of Representatives, stated that if an agreement on a reliable investigation is reached, the obstruction of the House will be lifted.





Speaking to journalists outside the Parliament building after the House of Representatives meeting was unable to take place, Dahal mentioned that the opposition parties plan to meet with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba to gauge the ruling party’s stance on the matter. He also expressed surprise at the charge sheet filed against former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal in the Patanjali land case, hoping for justice from the court.

