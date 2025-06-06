Eight Injured by Electric Shock from Improvised Fence in Jhapa



Kathmandu: Eight people were injured after receiving an electric shock at Kankai Municipality-2 in Jhapa district today, the District Police Office, Jhapa said. The individuals got the electric shock by a wire that was kept as a fence to protect against wild elephants.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the victims received electric current while collecting long beans from their kitchen garden.





The injured ones are Tularam Karki, Laxmi Chauhan, Gopal Basnet, Dambar Kumari Basnet, Farak Bahadur Basnet, Anu Khadka, Sandhya Karki, and Salin Karki. They are all receiving treatment at B and C Hospital and their health status is out of risk, police stated.

