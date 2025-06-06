HoR Session Postponed Amid Political Standoff



Kathmandu: A session of the House of Representatives (HoR) has been postponed until 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 8.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Secretary-General of the Federal Parliament Secretariat, today’s scheduled session at 1:00 pm could not take place due to a lack of political consensus.





The opposition parties in the parliament continue to obstruct proceedings, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. They insist that his resignation is necessary to ensure an impartial investigation into the ‘visit visa scam’.





The opposition parties’ meeting held earlier today at Singha Durbar and attended by the CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swatantra Party, and CPN (Unified Socialist), decided not to allow the House to function until the Home Minister resigns. They have presented a three-point demand for the smooth operation of the HoR proceedings, which also includes the resignation of the Home Minister.





Consequently, the session was postponed through an official notice.

