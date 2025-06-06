Scientific Socialism Need of Hour: Former PM Khanal



Kathmandu: Senior leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and former Prime Minister, Jhalnath Khanal, has emphasized the need to implement scientific socialism to make Nepali society happy and prosperous. Speaking at a book launch in the federal capital on Friday, former PM Khanal stated that the country could be developed through entrepreneurship within a socialist economy that upholds the interests of the general public.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the former Prime Minister further elaborated that significant philosophies and reflections have developed at different times in Nepal. He mentioned Kapilvastu’s development based on Kapil’s philosophy and highlighted Buddha’s philosophy, which underscored the cycle of creation and destruction.





The event marked the release of the book ‘Dynamic Materialism,’ authored by Nandaraj Joshi. During the programme, former Minister Bhanu Bhakta Joshi remarked on the philosophical significance of Joshi’s book, describing it as an important text.

