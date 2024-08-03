East End Club post win in Sr. Div. Football



East End Club edged past Samaj Kalyan O Krira Sangsad by a solitary goal in a match of the Bashundhara Group Senior Division Football League held at Birshreshtha Shaheep Sepoy Mohammd Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur on Saturday.

In the day’s match, Md Shawon scored the all-important goal for the winning side in the 82nd minute of the match.

In the day’s another match, Arambagh Krira Sangha split point with Jatrabari Jhotika Sangsad when their match ended in a tame goalless draw also held at the same venue.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha