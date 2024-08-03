Sun. Aug 4th, 2024
Current govt. formed for good-governance, prosperity, Minister Bhattarai says


Minister for Education, Science and Technology Bidhya Bhattarai has said the current government was formed to ensure good-governance and achieve prosperity in the country.

Inaugurating the fifth annual general assembly of Pokhara Chamber of Commerce here Saturday, the two major political parties formed the current government to create hope among the citizens.

She said that education ensuring employment opportunities within the country is the need of time and all should work together to reduce the exodus of youth population to the foreign countries.

Likewise, Minister Bhattarai shared that efforts are ongoing to start flights from the Pokhara International Airport and this will make a great significant for tourism development in Pokhara.

Also speaking at the event, House of Representatives (HoR) member Damodar Bairagi said that the industrialists should emphasize the productive areas along with their institutional rights and welfare.

Source: National News Agency RSS

