Primary schools not to open tomorrow



Primary schools across the country will not resume academic activities from tomorrow.

Although primary schools were supposed to open from tomorrow, those will not resume their activities in view of the ongoing situation, said Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education around 4 pm today.

Meanwhile, a notification of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on July 31 said that all government primary schools under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, except those in 12 city corporations and the municipalities of Narsingdi district, child welfare primary schools managed by the Shishu Kalyan Trust and learning centers under the non-formal education bureau will continue as per the approved schedule from Sunday.

On July 16, the government closed all primary educational institutes till further notice, due to the situation centering the quota reform movement.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha