NA soldier dies due to self-inflicted gunshot wound



A soldier of the Nepali Army (NA) working in Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta Purba) has died due to a self-inflicted bullet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bed Bahadur Paudel of District Police Office Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta Purba) informed that the deceased is 22-year-old NA solider Sudeep Mijar deployed at New Gorakh Battalion ‘B’ Amaltari Sector Bandar Jhula Post in Kawasoti Municipality-7. Mijar is found to have shot himself in the neck with a 5.56 mm mini-gun in Kotghar this afternoon, DSP Paudel said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Source: National News Agency RSS