Arif gets bail, Mahtab sent to jail in Setu Bhaban vandalism case



A Dhaka court today granted bail to Arif Sohel, a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) and a coordinator of the Quota Reform Movement, in a case filed over vandalising and setting fire to Setu Bhaban on July 18.

Besides, the court sent former BRAC University lecturer Asif Mahtab to jail after his six-day remand in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shanto Islam Mallik passed the order.

Earlier in the day, the Detective Branch of police (DB) and the investigating officer of the case Inspector Abu Sayeed Mia produced Arif Sohel and Asif Mahtab before the court after a six-day remand.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha