Prime Minster Oli urges tourists from across world to visit Nepal



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the world’s tourists to visit Nepal for sightseeing the astonishing natural beauties.

Prime Minister Oli said this in a premier show programme of the reality show ‘The Challengers: Game of Himalayas’ based on the adventurous journey of selected ‘vloggers’ of the world from Lukla Airport to Everest Base Camp.

The PM said everyone will visit Nepal again after visiting once.

Mentioning that through this reality show, it will help the world to know more about the mountains and natural beauty, Prime Minister Oli said life will not be meaningful if Nepal’s beautiful nature was not observed.

The prime minister said that the joy of seeing Nepal’s mountains, nature, rivers, lakes and enjoying jungle safari on elephant is beyond telling.

Presentation of Lukla Airport as a dangerous airport in the premiere show, Prime Minister Oli argued that all airports in the world are normally in a dangerous situation and explained that highly-skilled and experienced aviation hu

man resources are deputed in Lukla Airport.

Prime Minister Oli said, “I myself have been to Lukla by plane many times, even though the airport is located in a narrow landscape and the runway is short, there are 85 flights every day. Due to experienced pilots, no accident has happened so far. “There is no risk at Lukla Airport. The airport is safe.’

Prime Minister Oli said that along with Everest, there are mountains worth discussing in Nepal such as Kanchanjunga, Makalu, Choyu, Manaslu, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri and others.

Prime Minister Oli’s spouse Radhika Shakya, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey, officials of the American Embassy in Nepal, famous artists and other social figures were present to watch the premiere show.

Eleven young vloggers aged 19 to 30 from six countries including Nepal are participating in this reality show directed by Shree Gurung.

