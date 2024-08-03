3 killed in Noakhali bus accident



A man and two women died as a speeding bus lost ran over the CNG auto-rickshaw carrying them around 10.30am today near Dokan Ghar area of Durgapur upazilla here.

Chandraganj Thana OC Rahul Amin confirmed it to BSS, saying that, “The accident took place on Begumganj-Feni regional highway this morning. As the Begumganj-bound bus changed its lane, the CNG coming from the opposite direction carrying the victims was crushed under its wheels.”

CNG driver Jasim Uddin, 55, his mother Tahera Begum, 75, and sister-in-law Kohinoor Begum, 45, died on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the spot, rescued the bodies and seized the vehicles, he said.

Police is conducting operations to find the bus driver who fled the scene right after the accident, the police official added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha