25 cholera cases detected across the country



Kathmandu: So far 25 persons have been detected with cholera in different parts of the country as of Saturday, the Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control Division of the Department of Health Services said.

Director at the Division Dr Yaduchandra Ghimire said that 25 persons from Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kailali districts tested positive for cholera bacteria. According to him, 16 patients are in Lalitpur and one in Kathmandu while eight other cases are from Kailali district.

Unsafe drinking water supply and polluted ecological hygiene as well as impacts on water and sanitation infrastructure due to flooding and landslide have fueled the increasing number of cholera patients in Nepal.

It is said that the disease might have spread due to the consumption of contaminated water in the wake of monsoon rains.

The doctors have urged everyone to maintain proper hygiene with the consumption of pure drinking water and sanitation in place.

Diarrhoea, nausea, dehydration, yellow urine, low blood pressure, and sunk

en eyes are some of the symptoms of cholera. If the persons suffering from these symptoms are not treated on time, 50 per cent of the patients may succumb to it, doctors said.

Source: National News Agency RSS