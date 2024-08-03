‘Officer’s Address’ of chief of army staff held



Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today addressed the army officers as part of the regular activities at the Helmet Auditorium in the army headquarters in the city.

He delivered his speech on the current situation over the security issue and gave various directives about the activities of the army. The chief of army staff also answered various questions made by army officers.

Waker-Uz-Zaman put emphasis on ensuring the safety and security of people’s lives, properties and important state institutions in any circumstances.

He said the Bangladesh Army is a symbol of the trust of the country’s people.

Bangladesh Army is and will always be with the people for the sake of the country’s people and the state, the army chief added.

Waker-Uz-Zaman urged the army officers to remain aware of various rumors circulating on social media and instructed them to perform duties with utmost honesty and sincerity.

Senior military officers of the army headquarters, formation commanders from all cantonments and arm

y officers of all ranks took part in the event through video teleconference (VTC).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha