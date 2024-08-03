Heavy rainfall likely in Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces



Kathmandu: Light rainfall is taking place at some places across the country this morning. This is due to the influence of monsoon winds still active in the country.

According to Weather Forecasting Division, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy in the country this afternoon with a possibility of light to moderate rain at some places in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim Provinces and few places in Madhes and Karnali Provinces.

There is also possibility of heavy rain in some places of Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces this afternoon.

Later tonight, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy across the country with chances of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and few places in the rest of the provinces.

Source: National News Agency RSS