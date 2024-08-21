Eastern Bank receives ISO 9001:2015 certificate

Eastern Bank’s all four risk divisions have achieved the globally recognized and coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification after fulfilling standard requirements for Quality Management Systems (QMS).

The divisions were: Risk Management, Credit Risk Management, Retail Risk and Credit Administration.

Country Manager of Bureau Veritas Sohel Azad handed over the certificates to Eastern Bank Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar at a simple ceremony at the latter’s head office here today, said a press release.

ISO 9001:2015 is a set of practices and requirements that can help organizations improve their quality management and create a QMS.

Five other divisions of Eastern Bank are also accredited with ISO certification

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha