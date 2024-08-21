BCB keen to give Shakib a strong message regarding his habit

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take a decision regarding Shakib Al Hasan as his habit to skip practice session for various reasons ahead of any International series left the board in awkward position on many occasions.

Shakib Al Hasan was supposed to return home from Canada after playing Global T20. But he directly joined the team in Pakistan. The unrest in country and his safety issue was the reason this time but he did the same many times in his career.

On many occasions he skipped the important practice session for TVC shooting or for his business purpose. There were many instances that he didn’t take part in official photo shoot ahead of any important tournament, like he was absent in World Cup photo shoot.

The newly-elected BCB president Faruque Ahmed said that he is keen to add some policies regarding players’ behaviour and activities to stop this kind of incidents.

“Whether Shakib can do like is a matter to see, we will look it at very seriously,” he said here today.

There was a lot of di

scussion about whether or not Shakib will be in the team for the Pakistan series. However, the board was in favour of him because the situation was not normal this time.

Now the board will discuss Shakib’s future after Pakistan series.

Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu earlier said that Shakib will be available for Bangladesh in all eight Tests this year.

“I have actually said about Shakib, the board has some policies. I will discuss this with the directors, what should be the policy regarding Shakib Al Hasan,” Faruque said.

“I will discuss with the board what is the condition of Shakib now, whether he can continue like this or not. Of course it depends on what happens after the two Test matches in Pakistan. Then it will be a board policy matter.”

“The chief selector gave an interview which I liked very much. If he had been told by the board not to pick him (for Pakistan series), it would have been a matter of policy. He (chief selector) would have given the responsibility to the board, as it (the

policy) was not there, Shakib has stepped in.”

There will be some more important decisions about the cricketers. There will be well-defined guidelines on what a cricketer can and cannot do during a series or tour,” Faruque said.

“Some rules will be added regarding the players. What they can do, what they can’t do, I discussed informally before entering here today.”

“Especially during the tour, before and after the tour, there will be decision like what the cricketers can and can’t do. If it is written clearly, the players can’t take part in any shooting during the tour. Then no one will come to you for it. If it is clearly written, then it will be beneficial.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha