BNP’s 5-day founding anniversary programmes

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today announced a five-day programmes from August 31 to September 4 marking its founding anniversary.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a joint meeting at the party’s Naya Paltan Office here.

On August 31, the party will begin its programmes by holding a discussion on ‘BNP Protishthar Uddessho O Tatporjo (Purpose and Significance of the Establishment of BNP)’ in the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in city’s Ramna area at 2 pm.

Prominent intellectuals and senior leaders of the party will participate in it.

On September 1, BNP will pay homage to its founding President Shaheed Ziaur Rahman at his grave at 11 am.

On the same day, the party flag will be hoisted atop the party’s Nayapaltan central office and all other offices across the country in the morning.

The leaders and workers of BNP will bring out rallies across the country on September 2 and release fish fries in different water bodies on S

eptember 3.

Nationwide tree plantation campaigns will be carried out on September 4 along with publishing special supplements.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha