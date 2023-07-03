General

A wild tusker crushed an elderly person to death at Mechinagar Municipality-10 this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Panna Devi Saha, 80, informed Mechinagar ward 10 chairperson Narayan Khanal.

He shared the elephant crushed her to death on the road while she was on her way to pick flowers for worships.

A permanent resident of Silgudhi, she has been living in her daughter's house for the past one year.

Only six days ago too, a wilder tusker had killed Giren Karmakar, 53, of Halidibari rural municipality-2 while he was collecting mushroom.

Chief of Division Forest Office Jhapa Meghraj Rai informed that at least eight people have lost their lives in tusker attacks in Jhapa in the current fiscal year. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal