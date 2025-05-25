Ensure People with Knowledge on Mountain Heritages: Chairperson Jha



Kathmandu: Executive Chairperson of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Dharmendra Jha, emphasized the importance of sharing the significance of mountain heritages with all Nepalis. Executive Chairperson Jha reiterated that every Nepali should be aware of the significance of mountains and mountain heritages during the inauguration of the third edition of the photo exhibition titled ‘Mountain Tourism: Our Pride, Our Identity’. The event, organized by the RSS at its central office in Kathmandu, coincided with the celebration of Republic Day-2082 BS.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Jha acknowledged the pristine mountains as a ‘Deva Bhumi’ (Land of Gods) and called for the protection and promotion of these natural heritages, emphasizing the need for sensitization among Nepalis. He highlighted the imperative nature of understanding the geographical and ecological characteristics of mountain regions. The photos displayed in the exhibition are considered invaluable national treasures, and Jha stressed the necessity of nationalizing and internationalizing these images. He suggested that the government foster an environment where every Nepali can take pride in Nepal’s invaluable treasures, particularly the mountains.





Jha argued that people from Madhesh, hill, and mountainous regions should be well-informed about their mountains to reflect the true essence of the Republic. He maintained that mountains are the lifeline and treasure of the nation, and the country’s longevity and prosperity depend on their preservation. He noted that spiritual literature depicts mountains as an important treasure and underscored the need to protect and promote mountain heritage and its associated cultures. Jha also reaffirmed the RSS’s compliance with the government’s policies and perspectives through initiatives like the photo exhibition.





RSS General Manager Siddaraj Rai stated that the exhibition supports the government’s initiative to bolster mountain tourism and raise climate change awareness, aligning with the theme of the recent ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’, a flagship dialogue on climate actions. Rai emphasized the need for coordination and collaboration among concerned stakeholders to brand Nepal’s mountains and develop eco-friendly infrastructures.





Similarly, Gorkhapatra Corporation’s General Manager Lal Bahadur Airi expressed confidence that the exhibition photos would contribute to preserving and promoting mountains, which are significantly impacted by climate change. The exhibition showcases 100 pictures of Himalayan peaks, mountain life, and major mountain tourism sites. These images, captured by RSS photojournalists over various periods, will be on display until June 13.





In a related event, English news editor at RSS and Sagarmatha summiteer, Rosha Basnet, was honored. Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Badri Prasad Pandey presented journalist Basnet with a shawl. Basnet had scaled the highest peak, Sagarmatha, on May 23, 2018, as part of the First Women Journalists Everest Expedition-2018, and the event included a photo of her atop Everest with an RSS banner, now one of the 100 images in the exhibition.

