PM Oli Urges Elected Representatives to Prioritize Development and Good Governance



Kathmandu: Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chair, KP Sharma Oli, has called on elected ward chairpersons at the local level to strengthen their ties with the public and the party to advance development and ensure good governance. In his address at the Bagmati province-level training program for CPN (UML) elected Ward Chairpersons, Oli emphasized the importance of collaboration between elected local body heads, deputy heads, and other political parties to earn public trust by delivering efficient services and maintaining a focus on development and governance.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Oli reminded the ward chairpersons of their responsibilities, emphasizing that their election is not the end of their duties to the party. He underscored the necessity of maintaining party connections and adhering to its policies and directives to actively serve the nation and its people.





Oli articulated the role of CPN (UML) as a party committed to true people’s democracy and the country’s sovereignty. He highlighted past challenges, stating that adversaries attempted to undermine the UML, but the party has successfully overcome these obstacles and continues to progress.





He also addressed the past merger of the party to form the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) with a significant parliamentary majority, critiquing attempts by certain factions to halt the UML’s development agenda through divisive tactics. Oli characterized such actions by domestic and foreign entities as detrimental to national progress.





Furthermore, PM Oli dismissed the potential resurgence of monarchy and urged party members to maintain high morale against reactionary forces. He stressed combating the spread of misinformation by those who wish to see the public subjugated.





Oli also pointed out the confusion sowed by corrupt individuals and cooperative fraudsters, who, under the guise of opposing corruption, aim to mislead the public. The two-day training program sees the participation of 359 ward chairpersons from Bagmati Province, representing the CPN (UML).

