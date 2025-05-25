Minister Gurung Urges Coordination for National Development and Prosperity



Kathmandu: Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has emphasized the need for coordination and cooperation among relevant bodies with a clear vision to drive the nation’s development and prosperity.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung made these remarks while inaugurating the third series of the photo expedition organized by the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) on the occasion of Republic Day-2082 BS. The Minister, who also serves as the government’s Spokesperson, addressed the lack of smartness in legal and systematic proceedings necessary for advancing national development and prosperity.





He highlighted the importance of prioritizing the development and enhancement of the IT sector, which is directly linked to the expansion and promotion of the country’s overall sectors, including agriculture and tourism. The Minister called for sufficient budget allocation to the Ministry, urging the National Planning Commission and the Finance Ministry to take necessary actions.





During the inaugural session of the event themed “Mountain Tourism: Our Pride, Our Identity,” the Minister pointed out that tourism is a crucial area for opening avenues to national prosperity. However, he noted that plans capable of connecting tourism with national prosperity are lacking, stressing the need for development plans tailored to the country’s needs.





Minister Gurung also emphasized the necessity of expanding and strengthening communication facilities, such as telephone and internet services, especially in mountainous regions, to enhance convenience for tourists. He advocated for further branding of mountains and Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, to boost the country’s tourism sector.





He concluded by highlighting the significance of mountains and Lumbini as important heritages of Nepal, insisting on cooperation between the Communication and Information Technology Ministry and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation to achieve the set goals.

