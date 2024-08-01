Flood causes huge loss in Nuwakot paddy farm



Hundreds of ropani of paddy farm at Pimaltar area in Tarakeshwor Rural Municipality-12 in Nuwakot district was damaged after a flood in Koshikhola.

Massive floods occurred in the river that flows along the border of Nuwakot and Dhading district and destroyed the paddy farm on Wednesday.

The paddy farm now has been converted into a riverbank after the flood.

Local farmer RB Nepal said that the farmers there witnessed a huge loss after their farmland was totally converted into the riverbank. The farmland is covered with sand and pebbles, he added.

He said that some 600 ropani of farmland is inundated.

Likewise, a suspension bridge constructed by the local people was damaged after the flood.

Moreover, a fishery done by local Arun Rai is also affected by the flood.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Tarakeshwor Rural Municipality Chairman Shiva Adhikari said he was ready to ensure the best possible support to the affected farmers by collecting the details of the damages caused by the flood. “The victims will be offere

d support after a technical report and onsite monitoring,” Chairman Adhikari added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal