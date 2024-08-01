FS briefs development partners on current situation

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today briefed high level representatives of the country’s development partners stationed here on the current situation and investigation of death and vandalism during the quota movement.

“The development partners wanted to know more about freedom of assembly, and wanted to know whether any force is being applied or anyone is arrested,” he told reporters after the briefing at the state guesthouse Padma in the capital.

Masud informed the development partners that there was no problem where people were protesting peacefully, but there were some problems in some places where the people tried to create disruptions going beyond the peaceful atmosphere.

The government, he said, is prioritizing the results of the ongoing investigation by the judicial inquiry commission, opting not to pursue any parallel inquiries at this time to investigate the quota carnage.

“We want them (judicial inquiry commission) to work and complete their process. At this moment, we don’t want something se

parate or anything parallel to that,” he said.

The foreign secretary, however, said they will surely consider taking technical-related assistance from the United Nations to that end.

“We are hopeful that they (Inquiry Commission) will fairly, impartially and transparently investigate each incident to hold the responsible persons accountable and bring them to justice,” Masud said.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan was present during the briefing, among others.

Responding to a question, Masud said the Turkish deputy foreign minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on any day between August 20-24.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha