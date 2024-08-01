Judicial Probe Commission gets two new members

The judicial probe commission, formed to investigate the violence and loss of lives from July 16 to July 21, during the anarchic situation marking the recent quota reform movement, got two new members today.

The two new members of the High Court Division Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman led commission are – Justice K M Zahid Sarwar and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury.

“The government is forming the three-member commission in line with section 3 of Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956, (Act No VI of 1956) to probe the deaths, violence, subversion, arson, plundering, terrorist activities and incidents of damage during the occurrence in the name of quota reform movement from July 16 to July 24,” a Cabinet Division gazette notification said this noon.

The gazette also said the commission would submit its report to the government in next 45 working days after investigation in line with the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956.

The Cabinet Division will provide secretarial assistance to the commission and bear all

the necessary expenses.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha