Former Minister and Communist Leader Pradip Nepal Passes Away



Kathmandu: Communist leader and former minister Pradip Nepal passed away this afternoon. Suffering from Parkinson’s disease for some years, leader Nepal breathed his last at Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu, UML parliamentary party’s chief whip Mahesh Bartaula said.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepal served as the Minister for Information and Communications in the country’s first communist government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Adhikari. Likewise, leader Nepal took charge of the Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Education during his political journey.





The former politburo member of the CPN (UML), leader Nepal served as the spokesperson and chief of the publicity department of the UML. Also an established literary figure, leader Nepal used to write his opinions and literary creations under the name Sanjaya Thapa when he was underground during the Panchayat era.





With multiple feathers in his hat, Nepal served as the Editor of Nabayug, Chhalphal, and Prakash weeklies and used to write for different newspapers as a columnist. Leader Nepal was born in 2010 BS at Gogane village in Bhojpur district.

