Nepal’s ‘Golden Girl’ Breaks Her Own Record at London Marathon



LONDON: Nepal’s veteran marathoner Santoshi Shrestha, known as the ‘Golden Girl’ of Nepali sports, has set a new national record at the recently organized London Marathon. Participating in the marathon for the first time, Santoshi completed the 42-kilometer distance in two hours, 42 minutes, and 50 seconds, showcasing her remarkable endurance and determination.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the London Marathon 2025 witnessed a total of 56,640 finishers. With a record number of participants expected for the 2026 event, the marathon continues to be a significant global athletic event. The Chief Executive of London Marathon Events, Hugh Brasher, indicated that the upcoming marathon could set a new world record in terms of participation, as over 1.133 million people have already registered for the 2026 race.





During her participation, Santoshi initially felt overwhelmed by the sheer number of competitors but soon found her stride. Reflecting on her experience, she stated, “Later I ran with determination, no matter how many people were there. I had to finish the race well for myself and the country.” This determination mirrors her past experiences, including her debut in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics.





Santoshi’s achievement at the London Marathon was further supported by Nepal Run UK, highlighting her as an inspiring figure in the Nepali running community. In addition to Santoshi’s success, Santosh Rai, founder of Nepal Run UK, also made headlines by setting a Guinness World Record for running the marathon in Daura Suruwal, the Nepali national dress, completing the race in 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 47 seconds.





The London Marathon 2025 saw other notable performances, including Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe winning the men’s category and Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa taking the title in the women’s category. Both athletes delivered outstanding performances, contributing to the marathon’s prestigious reputation.





The high level of participation and achievement in the London Marathon underscores its importance as a global sporting event, drawing athletes from around the world, including a significant contingent from Nepal.

