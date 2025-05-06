Nation-Building Takes Precedence Over Party Politics: NC President Deuba



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba emphasized the importance of national interest over partisan politics, urging a collective focus on nation-building as a primary duty. During a dialogue on economic policy for the upcoming budget organized by the NC’s Department of Economic Policy and Planning, Deuba highlighted the party’s role in championing economic liberalization in Nepal.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Deuba reminded attendees that Nepal had embarked on economic liberalization even before India, noting that this policy has since been adopted by all political parties in the country. He proudly highlighted that the NC introduced the policy of inclusive development, focusing on social inclusion to address societal discrimination and disparities.





Deuba suggested that the government prioritize investment in education and health sectors rather than engaging in trade and business. He commended the private sector’s performance in the education sector but lamented the government’s lack of significant contribution in this area.





Addressing environmental concerns, Deuba expressed worry over the adverse effects of climate change on mountains, which he noted were turning into black rocks. He stressed the importance of conserving forests, mountains, and biodiversity.





Deuba also discussed Nepal’s achievements in education, health, and aviation transportation. He called for an investment-friendly environment amidst decreasing foreign grants and advocated for investments in projects guaranteeing returns. He mentioned that five bills have been endorsed in parliament to facilitate private sector investment, and the upcoming budget aims to further simplify this process.





In addition, Deuba emphasized the development of the IT sector and encouraged youth engagement in this field. He also discussed the necessity of forming coalitions in the current inclusive proportional system where no party holds a clear majority.





Regarding the delay in appointing a Governor for the Nepal Rastra Bank, Deuba clarified that the holdup was due to internal issues within the central bank, not political reasons. He stated, “There is no political issue regarding the appointment of Governor. Oliji is also positive about it. It is due to the internal issues within the Nepal Rastra Bank,” ruling out external reasons for the delay.

