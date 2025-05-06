Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Lawmaker Aryal Criticizes Government’s Policies and Programmes


Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Urmila Aryal has said the government new policies and programmes are not capable to meet the people’s expectations. Airing her views on the policies and programmes in a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) today, she accused the government of withdrawing good initiatives from the document, failing to encourage the citizens.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Aryal demanded the government incorporate the projects of national pride, policies of the commercial use of cannabis, of connecting foreign migrant-returnees to entrepreneurship, and addressing the issues of landless people. As she stressed, the policies and programmes should present a clear frame for building the self-suffice economy, focusing on the economic prosperity of all provinces.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.