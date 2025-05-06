Lawmaker Aryal Criticizes Government’s Policies and Programmes



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Urmila Aryal has said the government new policies and programmes are not capable to meet the people’s expectations. Airing her views on the policies and programmes in a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) today, she accused the government of withdrawing good initiatives from the document, failing to encourage the citizens.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Aryal demanded the government incorporate the projects of national pride, policies of the commercial use of cannabis, of connecting foreign migrant-returnees to entrepreneurship, and addressing the issues of landless people. As she stressed, the policies and programmes should present a clear frame for building the self-suffice economy, focusing on the economic prosperity of all provinces.

